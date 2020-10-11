HANSON, Evelyn Louise (Leslie) (Age 93) Evelyn Louise Hanson (Leslie), 93, of Spokane died on September 12, 2020. Evie was born on August 29, 1927 in Spokane, Washington to Harry and Ella Leslie. She graduated from Spokane's Lewis and Clark High School in 1945. After graduation, she worked for an insurance firm in Spokane. Evie married Peter Hanson in 1951 and the couple had four children. Evie was a Northwest girl who became a citizen of the world. Peter's job with Kaiser Aluminum provided the family opportunities to live in Renekoot, India; Dusseldorf, Germany; Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada; and Pleasant Hill, California. Upon returning to the Northwest, Evie lived at Priest Lake, Idaho for several years and eventually moved back to Spokane. Evie put family first, it was her greatest treasure. She was a homemaker, gardener, voracious reader, volunteer, and sincere friend, always equipped with her wonderful sense of humor! Evie is survived by her children, Leslie Hanson-Anderson (Nick), of Walla Walla, Mark Hanson (Jennifer), of Spokane, Nancy Hanson (Liz), of Spokane, and Lisa Hanson-Kolman (Andrew), of Mead. Evie was grandma to five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Peter. A Celebration of Life is planned for a future date. Memorial donations can be made on behalf of Evie to Horizon Hospice of Spokane, or a charity of choice
.