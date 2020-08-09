GRONNING, Evelyn M. (Age 91) Evelyn M. Gronning, 91, passed away at her daughter's home of natural causes on July 30, 2020. She was born March 30, 1929 in Spokane, WA., the eldest of four children born to John and Evelyn Redington. After graduating from Rogers High School, she started working as a telephone operator at age 17. She enjoyed the work, especially being a long distance operator. She met the man who would become her husband, Gordon Gronning, at a Knights of Columbus dance. They were married in January 1954 in Spokane, on live television. They had four children, Donald, Douglas and the twins, Jon and Debra. She loved children and being a mother. Evelyn wasn't exactly a stay at home mom, however, holding several jobs over the years, from selling Avon, to being a Census worker. Her most rewarding job was working for the Lilac Services for the Blind, a nonprofit agency that provides services for the blind in Spokane. She started as a volunteer, and became a grant writer, retiring in 2001, after 25 years with the organization. Except for a couple years when she lived in Seattle, Evelyn lived in the Spokane area most her life. She raised her family in the West Plains area. As a young woman, she enjoyed dancing, and in adult life traveling. The family went on a variety of summer trips when the children were young and she and Gordon traveled to many places, including Hawaii, as well as making regular trips to Nevada. Evelyn visited Europe twice with her good friend Elaine Nave in the 1990s. She and neighborhood girl friends made a memorable cross country RV trip to Florida. Throughout her life, she also enjoyed playing cards and playing the slots, as well as spending time with family. Evelyn was a caring, helpful person, looking in on older neighbors and helping friends. She was a good wife, mother and friend, a witty and independent woman, who will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jack Redington, her husband of 58 years, Gordon Gronning and her son, Jon Gronning. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Ed Schiffner of Coeur d'Alene; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Kelly Redington of Spokane; son, Don Gronning of Spokane; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Diane Gronning of Spokane; daughter, Debra Gronning of Spokane; grandchildren, Troy and Barbara Robertson of Spokane Valley and Heidi Robertson of Spokane; great-grandchildren Cole, Turner and Trent, along with numerous nieces and nephews. A family service is planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Lilac Services for the Blind.



