MILLER, Evelyn M. (Age 91) Evelyn Marie Miller, age 91, passed away in her home September 23. She was born in Strasburg, North Dakota in 1929. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church for 65 years. She served as a member of the St. Xavier Altar Society and Saint Monica's Guild. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Evelyn was a Eucharistic minister in her church for twenty nine years. She gave Eucharistic ministry to retirement home residents for 22 years. She loved and embraced her Catholic faith. Her hobby was making rosaries for others, especially to the missions. She was a national member of "Our Lady's Rosary Makers" She made hundreds of rosaries. Her love of cooking and baking was enjoyed by everyone. Evelyn will be missed by those she left behind. She was survived by five sons and two daughters, Daryl (Carol) Bothell, WA, Dan, Lynnwood WA. Richard (Julie) Kent, WA. Duane, Lakeland Village, Dean (Kelly) Danville, CA, Cathy (Doug) Spokane and Tami (Ray) Yakima, WA. Evelyn leaves 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alois, who passed away at age 49. Together they had 28 years of marriage. She continued the longevity of her life dedicated to her children and faith. Evelyn was also preceded in death by her son Timothy and sisters Phyllis Fischer, Mary Jane Gellerson and brother Clarance Nickolas. Evelyn is also survived by her sister Betty Ann Arnold, Dexter, MO. A private committal service will be held. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery following Mass service. Evelyn's message to her family was "I love you all, till we meet in heaven forever." Mom. To leave an online condolence to Evelyn's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
.