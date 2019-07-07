Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Mae LITZINGER. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

LITZINGER, Evelyn Mae (Age 83) Evelyn Mae Litzinger heard God calling and passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, June 30, at her home in Medical Lake, Washington. She was surrounded by the love of her husband of 62 years, their children and grandchildren. Evelyn was born on August 9, 1935 in Beatty, Nevada to Mae Stewart. Being of Native American Descent. She attended the Stewart Indian School in Carson City, Nevada. She was fiercely proud to be a Western Shoshone Indian of Nevada. Her Native American Heritage was important to her. Whether it be returning home to Nevada for a Powwow or attending local tribal Powwows here in Washington. She always made sure her family knew where they came from and to be proud of being Shoshone. In 1956, Evelyn met the love of her life Thomas Litzinger while working at the Base cafeteria at Stead Air Force Base, just 12 miles outside Reno, Nevada. Where Thomas was stationed in the Air Force. In 1957, after a year long courtship they married in Waite Park, Minnesota and started a family. They embarked on many adventures being together in the military as well as out. Their military travels took them to Alaska which turned out to be one of their favorite places. They then came to Washington where they settled in Medical Lake where she lived for the past 44 years. Evelyn was very proud to be a mother and wife. She spoke often of her eight children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and their accomplishments. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do for her family. Her heart was so big with generosity and she showed it in everything she did. In 1976, she began working at Lakeland Village in Medical Lake where she worked for the next 23 years in the food service department until her retirement in 1999. Upon retirement she enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with her grandchildren and enjoying life. She leaves behind a remarkable lasting legacy that will be felt for years to come. Besides the love Evelyn had for spending time with her family. She loved to accompany Tom on numerous hunting trips. They found great joy in hunting together. She loved reading Louis L'Amour books, fresh flowers, adventures in traveling, crossword puzzles, watching the Mariners with her husband while eating popcorn, old Shirley Temple movies and she absolutely loved butterflies. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 62 years, Thomas Litzinger of Medical Lake. Her 8 children, Jacqueline (Dennis) Ochs of Cheney, WA., Edward (Tara) Litzinger of Woodingville, WA., Theresa Litzinger of Medical Lake, William Litzinger of Medical Lake, Margaret Litzinger of Bothell, WA., Joseph Litzinger of Medical Lake, Frances Litzinger of Medical Lake, and Barbara (Brad) Houser of Medical Lake. Her 14 grandchildren, Amber (Mark), Jason, Jacob (Daelene), Jamie (David), Tiffany, Derek (Sarah), Mason, Ava, Cassie (Chase), Emily, Chelsea, Ethan, Elizabeth and Alex. Her 11 great-grandchildren Cory, Taylor, Hannah, Dante, Tylee, LaRoux, Elodee, Faith, Taylor, Bailey, and Ryan, with two more coming soon She was preceded in death by her mother Mae Stewart, her three brothers Arthur Shaw, Theodore Shaw, and Warren Stewart. As well as her granddaughter Madison Rae Litzinger The family would like to expressed their deepest gratitude to Hospice of Spokane. Especially, the nurses who took such wonderful care of Evelyn. Christine and Marla there are no other kind, caring and devoted nurses such as you two. Our family is forever grateful for how you took care of Mom. From the bottom of our hearts Thank You! A Vigil service will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Medical Lake, followed by her funeral Mass on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Medical Lake. Followed by interment at 1:30 pm at Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA where burial will take place. A reception will follow at the hall of St. Annes Catholic Church in Medical Lake. Evelyn's favorite color was purple. If you'd like to wear something with a purple hue we would be honored but is not a requirement. Online guestbook at

