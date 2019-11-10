Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Marie Pooley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

POOLEY, Evelyn Marie (Young) Evelyn Marie Pooley peace- fully passed on October 19, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and all who knew her in the community. Born September 22, 1928, in the farming community of Kimball, South Dakota, she graduated from Multnomah College (51) Portland, OR. Married James C. Pooley and they spent summers in Lake Winnipesaukee, NH with the Young Life community. They moved their family from Chicago to Spokane, WA in 1969. She was known to everyone for her wonderful baking and invited relatives, friends and neighbors for gatherings and parties. The holiday dinners and cinnamon rolls, pies and sweets were cooked with love to share for everyone. She was a trailblazer in business, and bought the Hole n-One Donut shop in Northtown Mall and also owned "The Right Direction" women's apparel shop. Later in life she spent time raising her grandchild Lauren, kite flying at Ocean Shores and square dancing at the Hayloft Dance Hall. The family traveled to see brothers and sisters, cousins, aunts, uncles and their families and visited the Young's at "the farm" for reunions in Kimball, South Dakota, which was always a highlight to the year. Survived by children, Lynne, Annette, Karen and Craig and grandchild Lauren. She will be missed and remembered in our hearts forever. Services to be at Crown Hill Cemetery, 8712 12th Ave NW, Seattle, WA November 23 at 1pm.

