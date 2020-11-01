1/1
Evelyn Martha ANGOVE
ANGOVE, Evelyn Martha Evelyn Martha Angove entered into rest on October 29, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born in Butte, Montana to John and Evelyn Hanley. She grew up in Butte. When she graduated from high school she went to work for Continental Oil Company, where she met her husband, Fred Angove. Evelyn then moved around the country when Fred worked in Arvada, Colorado, Overland Park, Kansas, and Ponca City, Oklahoma, before retiring in Spokane in 1979. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, her brother and sister-in-law, John and Louisa Hanley, and her close cousin, Margaret Rogers. She is survived by daughter, Rhona Angove, of Spokane; daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Michael Davis, of Airway Heights, Washington; grandsons Kyle Davis of Leavenworth, Kansas, and Brian Davis of Moncks Corner, South Carolina. Per Evelyn's request no services will be held. Cremation has taken place, with inurnment in Butte at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice House of Spokane. Riplinger Funeral Home, Spokane, WA

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
