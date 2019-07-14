Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn V. "Zeke" BURGE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BURGE, Evelyn V. "Zeke" December 24, 1939 - July 8, 2019 In March 1940 Samuel and Viola McClung traveled to Omaha, NE to adopt a three month old baby girl. They named her Evelyn Viola. They took her to live with her adopted brother, Harold. Their farm was near Big Springs, Nebraska. In the summer of 1956, she met Donald Burge. They were married July 5, 1959. They lived in Laramie, Wyoming, Sterling, Colorado, Saratoga, Wyoming and Walla Walla, Washington before settling in Spokane, Washington in July of 1969 with their one year-old son, Christopher. While here, she was blessed with two daughters, Christina and Suzannah. She worked as a volunteer and was later employed by the Community Mental Health Center as a counselor. Zeke was known by many as a good listener. She was an avid flower gardener, especially dahlias. She is survived by her brother Harold and sister-in-law Jeanette McClung of Big Springs, Nebraska; her husband Donald, son Christopher, daughter-in-law Christine, and three grandchildren Duncan (15), Angus (11) and Bronwyn (4) of Spokane, Washington; her daughter Christina, son-in-law Jim Knapp and two grandchildren Nalin (19) and Liadan (15) of Page, Arizona; her daughter Suzannah and son-in-law Jeff Lindberg of Boise, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Hospice of Spokane or to the Spokane Food Bank. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

BURGE, Evelyn V. "Zeke" December 24, 1939 - July 8, 2019 In March 1940 Samuel and Viola McClung traveled to Omaha, NE to adopt a three month old baby girl. They named her Evelyn Viola. They took her to live with her adopted brother, Harold. Their farm was near Big Springs, Nebraska. In the summer of 1956, she met Donald Burge. They were married July 5, 1959. They lived in Laramie, Wyoming, Sterling, Colorado, Saratoga, Wyoming and Walla Walla, Washington before settling in Spokane, Washington in July of 1969 with their one year-old son, Christopher. While here, she was blessed with two daughters, Christina and Suzannah. She worked as a volunteer and was later employed by the Community Mental Health Center as a counselor. Zeke was known by many as a good listener. She was an avid flower gardener, especially dahlias. She is survived by her brother Harold and sister-in-law Jeanette McClung of Big Springs, Nebraska; her husband Donald, son Christopher, daughter-in-law Christine, and three grandchildren Duncan (15), Angus (11) and Bronwyn (4) of Spokane, Washington; her daughter Christina, son-in-law Jim Knapp and two grandchildren Nalin (19) and Liadan (15) of Page, Arizona; her daughter Suzannah and son-in-law Jeff Lindberg of Boise, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Hospice of Spokane or to the Spokane Food Bank. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review from July 14 to July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close