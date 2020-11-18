1/1
Evelyn V. (Peterson) SECREST
SECREST, Evelyn Virginia (Peterson) 5/5/1925 - 11/11/2020 Evelyn Secrest was born in Frankfurt, South Dakota on May 5, 1925 to Raymond and Winnefred Peterson. Evelyn loved farm life. She would often reminisce about stories from her childhood in South Dakota. She was married to Thomas Secrest and together they raised six children: Maurice Butler (Spokane, WA), Thomas Secrest (Bainbridge Island, WA), Stephen Secrest (Deer Park, WA), Krystine Carney (Napavine, WA), Lisa Whorton (Allen, OK) and Raymond Secrest (Tampa, FL). She also had six foster children that she mentored. Evelyn was firm, but loving to all of her family and friends. She worked for Boeing during WWII on the assembly line for the B-17, then went on after the war to buy a farm with Tom near Centralia, WA. Evelyn milked cows, raised sheep and sold cream and milk. In later years she went to work as a cook in several restaurants around Centralia and Chehalis, WA and later opened a retirement home for elderly women. She spent her final years living with her son Stephen and daughter-in-law Judy. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Thomas, her parents and her brother Marvin Peterson. She is survived by her children, 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Evelyn was loved by all she met and her quick wit and smiling face will be missed by all. A private family funeral service is planned to be held at a later date. To view and sign Evelyn's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com. Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 18, 2020.
