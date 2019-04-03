Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Everett "Tex" HESS. View Sign

HESS, Everett "Tex" (Age 82) Everett "Tex" Hess was born on July 5, 1936 in Granite City, IL. He passed away on March 29, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, ID sur-rounded by his loving wife, Mary, and their family. Everett was raised on a melon farm in Illinois on the Mississippi River. He helped his father run a trap line and sold furs in St. Louis until his father passed away when Everett was nine years old. The family then moved to nearby Edwardsville, IL. Ev had many jobs growing up such as delivering newspapers, setting bowling pins, driving an ice cream truck, and delivering mail while in college. He was an Eagle Scout and was a member of the order of the arrow. He proudly served in the US Army Reserve for four years. Ev graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in business and a teaching credential. His first career was with Montgomery Ward, where he served as a District and International Merchandiser. He was later promoted to store manager in Longview, WA and in La Mesa, CA. Everett met Mary in 1972 and the couple married in Beaverton, OR in 1973. They also had a Japanese wedding ceremony while on their honeymoon. After 25 years with Montgomery Ward, Ev made a career change to real estate. Working for "Silver Cowgirl", Ev picked up the nickname "Tex" and moved to Re/max in San Diego. Tex and Mary moved to the Northwest in 1994 and began working for Re/max of Spokane until they retired in 2011. Tex and Mary have had an amazing life together with their family and friends. They have done extensive traveling and enjoyed 46 memorable years together. They worked together for years running various businesses such as a book store, a pizzeria, a document signing business and as partners in real estate. Tex belonged to the Calvary Lutheran Church of Post Falls and the Lutheran Church of the Master in Coeur d'Alene for many years where he gained many wonderful friends along the way. Tex was always known for his Hollywood smile and charm. Having never met a stranger, he would know everyone's story while waiting in line for a movie. Even going to the post office with Tex was an adventure, as you never knew just who would come up and give him a hug. Tex loved the outdoors and enjoyed bird hunting and fishing from Alaska to Mexico and everywhere in between. Everett was preceded in death by his parents, Christ and Florence Hess and brother Roy. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Dan (Kelly) Freeman, Renee (Tom) Brattain, Janielle (Dave) Hedt, Michelle (Doug) Walton, Dana Hess, Keith Hess, and honorary son, Jim (Julie) Schmidt; his grandchildren: Trevor (Joni) Baker, Zachary Julian, Marcus (Cheryl) Baker, Brittany (Ryan) Gieszler, Ashley Hess, Dorian Vasquez, Eva Brattain, Alexa Brattain, Elizabeth Hedt, Harrison Hess, Chloe Brattain, Oliver Brattain, Raphael Hess, and honorary grandson, Nathan (Karlie) Skidmore; and his great grandchildren: Ryder, Juniper, Elsie and Savannah. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Lutheran Church of the Master, 4800 Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene. Donations can be made to the Schneidmiller Hospice House at

HESS, Everett "Tex" (Age 82) Everett "Tex" Hess was born on July 5, 1936 in Granite City, IL. He passed away on March 29, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, ID sur-rounded by his loving wife, Mary, and their family. Everett was raised on a melon farm in Illinois on the Mississippi River. He helped his father run a trap line and sold furs in St. Louis until his father passed away when Everett was nine years old. The family then moved to nearby Edwardsville, IL. Ev had many jobs growing up such as delivering newspapers, setting bowling pins, driving an ice cream truck, and delivering mail while in college. He was an Eagle Scout and was a member of the order of the arrow. He proudly served in the US Army Reserve for four years. Ev graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in business and a teaching credential. His first career was with Montgomery Ward, where he served as a District and International Merchandiser. He was later promoted to store manager in Longview, WA and in La Mesa, CA. Everett met Mary in 1972 and the couple married in Beaverton, OR in 1973. They also had a Japanese wedding ceremony while on their honeymoon. After 25 years with Montgomery Ward, Ev made a career change to real estate. Working for "Silver Cowgirl", Ev picked up the nickname "Tex" and moved to Re/max in San Diego. Tex and Mary moved to the Northwest in 1994 and began working for Re/max of Spokane until they retired in 2011. Tex and Mary have had an amazing life together with their family and friends. They have done extensive traveling and enjoyed 46 memorable years together. They worked together for years running various businesses such as a book store, a pizzeria, a document signing business and as partners in real estate. Tex belonged to the Calvary Lutheran Church of Post Falls and the Lutheran Church of the Master in Coeur d'Alene for many years where he gained many wonderful friends along the way. Tex was always known for his Hollywood smile and charm. Having never met a stranger, he would know everyone's story while waiting in line for a movie. Even going to the post office with Tex was an adventure, as you never knew just who would come up and give him a hug. Tex loved the outdoors and enjoyed bird hunting and fishing from Alaska to Mexico and everywhere in between. Everett was preceded in death by his parents, Christ and Florence Hess and brother Roy. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Dan (Kelly) Freeman, Renee (Tom) Brattain, Janielle (Dave) Hedt, Michelle (Doug) Walton, Dana Hess, Keith Hess, and honorary son, Jim (Julie) Schmidt; his grandchildren: Trevor (Joni) Baker, Zachary Julian, Marcus (Cheryl) Baker, Brittany (Ryan) Gieszler, Ashley Hess, Dorian Vasquez, Eva Brattain, Alexa Brattain, Elizabeth Hedt, Harrison Hess, Chloe Brattain, Oliver Brattain, Raphael Hess, and honorary grandson, Nathan (Karlie) Skidmore; and his great grandchildren: Ryder, Juniper, Elsie and Savannah. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Lutheran Church of the Master, 4800 Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene. Donations can be made to the Schneidmiller Hospice House at www.hospiceofnorthidaho.org and the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org . YATES FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Tex's online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close