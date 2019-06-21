Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Everett Howard CUTLER. View Sign Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street P.O. Box 739 Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406 Send Flowers Obituary

CUTLER, Everett Howard Everett passed away on June 2, 2019 at Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colfax, WA. Everett was born in Colfax, WA to Lola and Howard Cutler on August 14, 1930. He was raised as a farm kid on the family ranch on the Palouse River near Endicott, WA. Everett attended all 12 years of school in Endicott graduating from Endicott High School in 1948. He was an active member of 4-H and FFA. Ev served in the quartermaster corps of the United States Army stationed in Korea during the war. Ev farmed and raised cattle on the family ranch most of his life. He was an active member of Jaycees and spent many years working at the Whitman County basketball tournaments. Everett never met a stranger and he loved visiting with people and telling stories. He especially enjoyed joking and laughing with family and friends. Everett is survived by a sister, Shirley Cutler of Palmdale, CA, a sister-in-law, Francine Cutler of Spokane, and many nieces and nephews, Elizabeth (Rick) Lally of Valleyford, WA, Rebecca (Joe) St. John of Tekoa, WA, Jeff (Sheri) Cutler of Viola, ID, Katrina Farrell of Clinton, WA, Kris Armstrong of Vacaville, CA, Kari Owens of Acton, CA, Connie Miller and David Cutler, as well as many great nieces and nephews and their children. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Endicott Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the service at the Endicott Gun Club. Donations can be made to Pheasants Forever or the St. John-Endicott School Foundation. On-line condolences may be made at

