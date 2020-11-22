MARTIN, Everett James Everett James Martin lived an exceptional life as part of the "greatest generation". Born in 1925, he grew up in the Depression, fought in World War II, built a farm, and raised a large family. Everett reflected his Lord and Savior throughout his life with love, wisdom, hard work, humor, and patience. Everett was born to Oscar and Marie Martin on a small farm near Colville, WA, with his brothers Ernest, Joseph, and sisters June, Eva, and Rosie. He grew up during the Great Depression when he learned to farm. His father noted that Everett had a gift working with all animals, but especially horses. He earned a reputation in his teens as an expert horse trainer for difficult horses. Everett turned 18 on May 18, 1943, and enlisted in the Army to fight in WWII. With all of his experiences, he requested assignment to a cavalry unit. However, Everett learned that the horse cavalry died out after WWI. By September, he was off to boot camp and subsequently trained as an 81mm mortar gunner where he demonstrated an aptitude which would serve him well in combat over the next 18 months. Assigned to the 330th Regiment, Company H, 83rd Infantry Division, he fought in five major European battles including: Normandy, Brittany, the Battle of the Bulge, and on into Germany. Everett's WWII battle experiences developed the qualities inherent in the "greatest generation" such as hard work, optimism, and faith in the Lord. Discharged in January 1946, he returned to Colville where he worked odd jobs before signing on as a cowhand with Gordon Nelson in the fall of 1946. It was during this time that Gordon discovered Everett's ability to break horses and prepare them for the auction in Davenport, WA. In July 1947, Everett delivered horses to the auction and stayed overnight at Carl Nelson's (Gordon's brother) in Creston, WA. Everett met Irene Conrad at breakfast, who was visiting her sister Laura Conrad Nelson. He left an impression as Irene shortly went up to Colville to visit Gordon Nelson and see Everett. Everett asked Irene to marry him on the third date and they were married on November 18, 1947, in the Davenport Lutheran Church. They bought and moved into a small house in Sandpoint, ID. Everett worked several jobs in Sandpoint and eventually for the Pack River Lumber Company (PRLC). Earl Reinbold, Irene's cousin, informed Everett and Irene of a 67-acre farm for sale next to him in Foothills. This opportunity included renovating old buildings which required a lot of hard work. PRLC was sad to see Everett go, but did offer him a large quantity of off-spec cedar lumber with delivery to Foothills if he worked an extra week. This lumber was used to repair the farm buildings over the next few years. Everett moved to Foothills in the spring of 1950, while Irene finished out the Sandpoint school year as a teacher. Everett repaired the house and barn buildings and established a small dairy farm. Over the years, the farm grew by acquisition of new and rental farm property. The Martin family also grew during this time with the birth of five children: Tina, Tim, Wayne, Wanda, and Gloria. Everett volunteered as the leader of the 4H Foothills Livestock Club for 20 years through which generations of youth learned responsibility by raising livestock. In addition, many of the youths worked seasonally for Everett on the farm putting up hay, driving tractors, or working in the cabbage fields. In 1976, cancer claimed Irene and left a large void in the family and in Everett's life. However, the Lord had a plan for Everett. That plan was Viola Steele, a neighbor and a widow, whom the Martin family knew well both through 4H and as the four Steele children (Tom, Rick, Mike, and Chris) often did seasonal work for Everett on the farm. Everett and Viola were married on October 1,1978. The union of the Martin and Steele families was a resounding success. The farm included: grain, hay, cabbage, lawn grass seed, a vineyard, an orchard, and even award-winning spotted donkeys. Everett and Viola bought a forested property on Hell Roaring Creek north of Sandpoint off Upper Pack River Road. This property, known as "Up-the-Creek", is where Everett and Vi eventually "retired" and developed a house, shop, fish pond, family camping sites, and a hydro-power system on Hell Roaring Creek. Up-the-Creek became a favorite get away for family, church groups, and friends. Eventually, due to health issues, Everett and Viola sold the property and moved into an assisted care facility. Viola passed from this life in October 14, 2019. The Lord's hand was evident in Everett from his youth, through WWII, his farming career, and in his retirement. His life reflected the Lord and his kindness, gentleness, wisdom, and sense of humor were evident to all those who knew him. He served as a Deacon at the Foothills Community Church for many years and as an active member of the Northside Christian Fellowship church north of Sandpoint, ID. He was always ready to share his love for the Lord and many came to know the Lord through his witness. Everett is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, way too many to count. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.



