GREELEY, Everette D. (Age 95) Everette Greeley, devoted husband and loving father of three children, ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren passed away at the age of 95. Born 1924 at home in Tacoma, Washington to Everette Sr. and Juanita Greeley, he was the first of six children. Everette and his siblings, Floyd Greeley, Bernadine Clarkson, Eugene Greeley, Virgil Greeley and Beulah Lund, moved often, as their father and mother served as ministers throughout Washington and Oregon. In 1953, Everette joined Spokane Machinery as a sales engineer - and would remain with the company for the next 37 years, ultimately serving as the vice president of the company until his retirement in 1990. Everette and Jean called Spokane their home for 67 years and were longtime members of Valley Assembly of God Church. He will be remembered for the things he valued and sought to leave as his legacy: his devotion to God, an unwavering love for his wife and children, his generosity and care for his grandchildren, and his kind and gentle presence in the lives of all who knew him. He and his wife relocated to California four years ago to be closer to their daughter Camela Maier (Lonn) and grandchildren. Despite Jean passing away shortly after their move, Everette was well-surrounded by family and friends in Gold River, California until his final day. A military honor service was held July 16 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA with the Rev. Harley Allen officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store