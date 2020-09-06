GWINN, Evonne M. Evonne M. Gwinn, 89, of Pomeroy passed away on August 21, 2020 at Brighton Court in Spokane Valley, Washington. Evonne was born in Williston, North Dakota to Peder and Esther Pederson growing up with dirt floors and moving more that 20 times during her first 18 years. Evonne graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1948 and began working as a telephone operator before marrying Jim Gwinn and farmed until Jim's death in 2003. Evonne was a member of the Pomeroy Methodist Church and loved singing in the choir. She loved gardening, cooking, sewing and quilting and her favorite saying was "better to wear out than rust". Evonne's most important goal in life was raising her four children to be good citizens. She was often heard in the halls of Brighton talking about her children: "Diana can fix anything, Nanette is a great cook, Mike is a great singer, Kris plays piano". Evonne's pride and joy were her eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren bragging about them every chance she could. One of her highlights at Brighton was leading the singing events. A private graveside memorial will be held at Pomeroy City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Horizon Hospice & Palliative Care, 608 E. Holland Ave., Spokane WA 99218, or Pomeroy United Methodist Church, 796 Columbia St., Pomeroy, WA 99347.



