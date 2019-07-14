Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for F. Neal HAYDEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAYDEN, F. Neal F. Neal Hayden passed away July 9, 2019 in Missoula, Montana after a brief battle with cancer. The son of Floyd and Loretta Hayden was born in Ottawa, Kansas on April 2, 1946. After relocating to various states, the family eventually settled in Spokane, Washington where Neal graduated from East Valley High School in 1964. Shortly after graduation Neal served in the United States Air Force and then returned to Spokane to make his home and start his career with the Burlington Railroad. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad in 1999 in Stockton, California. Following his retirement, he operated, with his wife Patty, Martinis Bait and Tackle until 2014 when the family relocated to Seeley Lake, Montana. Neal was able to enjoy his favorite outdoor activities in Seeley Lake taking advantage of the beautiful scenery, nearby golf course, deer and elk hunting, and abundant opportunities to fish in the surrounding lakes. On his last deer hunt Neal drew the Mule Deer Super Tag. His harvested Mule Deer was recognized as the "Super Muley" in the Official Member Magazine of the Mule Deer Foundation. Neal also enjoyed joining in on a local poker game and shooting pool. He was a member of several local pool teams and qualified to participate the state pool tournament. Neal is survived by his wife Patty, sister Alice (Diane), sons Carl (Stephanie), Robert (Lea), Chris (Christy), Darin (Jeannette), Brandon (Sarah), daughter Amy (Chris) and 13 grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. Neal was preceded in death by parents Floyd and Loretta Hayden and grandmother Loretta Smith. Neal requested private family services. Family suggests any donations be made to the .

