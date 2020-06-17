SCHMIDT, Faith C. Faith Constance Schmidt age 81, of Spokane Valley, WA went peacefully into the loving embrace of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 12, 2020. Born in Spokane, WA on July 2, 1938, she was a lifetime resident of the Spokane area, graduating from Marycliff High School in 1956. Faith attended Spokane Falls Community College and later worked at and retired in 2003 from the Community Colleges of Spokane. According to Faith, she was blessed with five children: Debbie (Danny) Henderson, Michael (Mary) Schmidt, Kevin (Cindy) Schmidt, Lisa Schmidt, and Daniel Schmidt. She was also blessed with 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a large extended family, and numerous work and life friends. Faith is preceded in death by her parents Chris Blunck, Charles and Myrtle Ross, and her granddaughter Leslie Schmidt. Faith was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. She was the most gracious and loving person to all who knew her. Faith's greatest joy was spending time with her family, friends, her dog Patches, and the pets of her children and grandchildren. On every possible occasion, Faith attended activities and events in which her children or grandchildren were involved. She loved to play games of all kinds, but her favorites were Pinochle and Scrabble. The family would like to thank Providence and Hospice of Spokane for their tender care and loving support during Faith's final days. Those who knew Faith know she would rather give than receive. At her request, no service will be held. We ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to a charity of your choice on the 82nd anniversary of her birth, July 2, 2020. Please share your donation information by leaving a message for the family on Faith's memorial website at www.dignitymemorial.com. Faith was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.