LEAF, Faith (Age 92) F. Faith Leaf drew her last breath on June 1, 2019. Above all, the Faith everyone knew and loved prized education and lifelong learning. She made it her life's work to teach people the world over how to read, write and speak in the four languages--Japanese, English, Hawai'ian and German--she mastered over her lifetime. The cruelest of thieves, Dementia, robbed Faith of her heart-pounding memories and high-octane brain, years before her body gave way and finally relinquished her feisty, adventurous spirit. Born on the island of Lana'i on March 29, 1927, Faith initially enjoyed a life of privilege and high culture. Hers was a wealthy Japanese-American family, who owned businesses on the pineapple plantations of pre-war Lana'i. Faith's father served as the leader of the Okamoto dry goods empire, and his influence held sway in a bustling Buddhist community on that littlest of Hawai'ian islands, and back in his native Japan. The fourth of seven children, Faith attended St. Andrew's Priory, a private girls' school, and was baptized an Episcopalian. She played six instruments, cooked, baked, sewed and crocheted. She adored her father, who cultivated orchids in his greenhouse and instilled in his children a love of reading, art and music. Like many of the Greatest Generation, Faith's world was violently upended December 7, 1941, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Her Issei father was among the thousand heads-of-Japanese-households in Hawai'i, rounded up by American soldiers, stripped of their assets, and held in internment camps during World War II. Faith's brother Noriyuki was aboard a ship, en route from Japan to Oahu, when the bombs dropped. His vessel was forced to turn back, and Nori was conscripted into the Japanese Army to intercept American radio transmissions and crack US military code. Faith's sister Shizue, packing to visit her betrothed, was vaporized within a mile of the atomic blast zone in Hiroshima. The losses borne by Faith, her surviving siblings, and their mother Toyono, propelled her toward a life of service--a polyglot with a passion to travel to new places befriending new people. Faith left the islands and traversed the mainland in post-war America, stopping off at Nebraska Wesleyan University for her undergraduate studies. She hopped from the heartland to 1950s Harlem, the backyard of Columbia University, where Faith earned her master's degree from the Teacher's College. Years of teaching on three continents, including 11 years in Germany, led her to the love of her life--Larry Leaf, a WWII Navy vet, from Addy, WA. They were engaged one month after meeting at the Kaiserslautern DoD school, where they both taught. K-town lit up like a firecracker when the 45-year-old globetrotters tied the knot in 1972. They circled Earth one last time, picking up a daughter in Korea, before heading stateside in 1974. The family settled in on the Addy homestead, a 100-acre farm an hour north of Spokane. Faith poured her language specialist superpowers into--not just one, but eventually two--Korean adoptees and volunteered at their school and church in Chewelah. When Larry retired from teaching in the early 1990s, Faith and Larry moved to Spokane and revelled in the intellectual pursuits of their courtshipsymphonic and choral concerts, university lectures, and book readings. They found the most joy teaching refugees and immigrants at the Country Homes Christian Church Language School, which recently marked its 40th anniversary. (please hyperlink to March 9, 2019 story) For four decades, the worldly couple who transcended the wounds of war, happily co-authored the second chapter of their long, remarkable lives. They expressed their faith through intentional acts of kindness, inviting students from 30 countries into their North side home, to teach them English and practical skills to navigate new lives. Then 2013 stripped Faith of her soul mate, while Dementia drained her of the ability to recall that she had loved and lost in the first place. The apparition that inhabited Faith's body for the next six years made her mostly docile. Fading into the background was the firebrand famous for singing at the top of her lungs, atop the tables at the Officer's Club, or for playing the accordion ear-achingly loud at Sunday school. The devoted memory care staff loved seeing flashes of the pre-2013 Faith. They claimed Faith as their favoritea virtual clone of Coco's abuelitawho made them laugh and laugh. Faith was the sassy, single auntie who was adept with a rod and reel, the drill-sergeant mom who fashioned flashcards from cereal boxes, the fundraising-guerilla grandma who pitched poinsettias to defenseless neighbors on her grandson's behalf. Unwavering Faith, in all her manifestations, was preceded in death by all her siblings, except younger sister Kikue Kay (Okamoto) Swensen, who lives in upstate New York. Two daughters, numerous nieces and nephews, four grandkids, two great-grandkids, and thousands of students have bigger vocabularies and better diction because of her determination to make a difference. We bid farewell to thee. Aloha, Fumie Faith Okamoto Leaf. Aloha oe. Faith loved folks who helped students succeed and hoped friends would consider sharing their bounty with the Spokane Area Youth Choirs at

