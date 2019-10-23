|
|
OAKES, Fay H. "Bud" (Age 93) In the early morning hours of October 17, 2019, with devoted family at his side, Fay H. "Bud" Oakes, 93, slipped quietly into the cherished memories of his loved ones. Bud was born at his grandparent's home outside of Butte, Montana on October 4th, 1926. His parents, Ben and Gladys Oakes, relocated to Spokane when Bud was a child, and he grew up on Boone Avenue in Spokane. Upon graduation from North Central High School, Bud joined the Navy and served in the Pacific theater during WWII. After the war, Bud attended WSU and graduated with honors. He embarked on a 20-year career with ITT Grinnell Corp. before enrolling in Gonzaga University's School of Law. Upon graduation from Gonzaga, Bud changed careers, and began working as an Attorney, and later as a Judge Pro Tem for the Spokane County District Court system. Bud was a talented Attorney, avid hunter and horseman, and devoted and loving father. He built a cabin on Priest Lake, where he and his family spent many happy summers. Bud was always willing to tow a group of kids on innertubes or water skies behind his prized classic wooden boat a 1957 Century Resorter. Bud was a kind, intelligent and honorable man, who was loved by all who had the good fortune to know him. His beloved sister, Edith (Cosby) Davey, and parents, Ben and Gladys Oakes, predeceased him, and are no doubt celebrating his return to their loving embrace. Bud is survived by five children: Faye Anne Wolf (Wayne), Christine L. Jackson, Amy S. Finkel, Laurel B. Campbell (Herb), David B. Oakes; by beloved nephew, David H. Cosby, and by a multitude of grand and great-grandchildren. Arrangements through Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home. Services will be held Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at: Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA 99205, Sunset Chapel 1pm; followed by a 2:30 pm graveside inurnment with military honors.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 23, 2019