SMITH, Faybelle (February 1, 1935 - Sept. 22, 2020) Faybelle was born in Hagerstown, Maryland to Raymond and Alice Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Virginia and Jane; and her brother, Raymond, Jr. Faybelle moved to Spokane, WA in 1957. Eventually moved to Salinas, CA for a job with Schilling-McCormick Seasoning Plant. She retired in 1995 and returned to Spokane. She is survived by her sister, Patsy Ann and her brother, John. She had numerous nieces and nephews in Spokane and Hagerstown. RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, SPOKANE, WA assisting with arrangements.



