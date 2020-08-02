KRENKEL, Faye Carol July 26, 2020, Faye watched her final sunset from her bed at Sacred Heart before joining the Lord. After a 4-month battle with cancer she passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family. Born in western Washington in 1940 to David and Esther Fields, she grew up on a dairy farm with her brother and sister in Graham, WA. After moving to Spokane, she worked with disabled high school students, then as a career counselor at Spokane Community College. She was always a positive influence on those she met and could be counted on for support and encouragement. She was known for her sunny smile, easy laugh, kind words, and good conversation. Faye was an avid quilter, knitter, and crocheter and was generous with her gifts, especially knitted newborn socks. Faye belonged to several groups of friends that met regularly to work on their crafts and share their lives. She enjoyed Bible study with the ladies at church. As an outdoors person, she liked long beach walks, traveling, ATV rides, canoe trips, and camping with Spokampers. Faye had an acre of flowers she tended in her wild and wonderful yard. She always loved, and counted on, a good cup of latte prepared by her husband. Faye gave many hours of volunteer service throughout her life to Foothills Community Church, Habitat for Humanity, Foothills Rural Association, Spokane Valley Partners, church youth camps, Quilts of Valor and more. Faye is survived by her husband, Rich, of 30 years; her children Susan, Mike, and Hadley; siblings Dave and Joan; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, and great friends. She brought so much joy into the lives of everyone she knew. A memorial will be held at Foothills Community Church on August 14, 2020 at 9am, and can also be seen on the Fccspokane channel on YouTube. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to Quilts of Valor, or Spokane Valley Partners.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store