SANDERS, Faye Elizabeth Faye Elizabeth Sanders was born to Harry and Joanne (Liimakka) Simmons in 1941. Raised in North Spokane, she loved sledding in wintertime on the hills at Manito Park, dancing to the hits of her day, and tuning in weekly, along with millions of her generation, to American Bandstand. She enjoyed many of the musicians and movie stars of her era, but especially Elvis Presley. She began her most important life journey, that of a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, in the summer of 1956, after learning about the good news of Jesus at Vacation Bible School. A graduate of Rogers High School, she met the love of her life, George Sanders, while attending an event at Hillyard Christian Church. He was instantly taken with the green-eyed beauty, as she was with his kindness and unique sense of humor; the two were married in the summer of 1959. A well-matched pair, they could delight a crowd with their dancing, especially the very energetic Jitterbug. The journey continued as the newlyweds moved to Libby, Montana where George took a job at a lumber mill. There, the family of two became a family of four with the births of two children. They made life-time memories and life-long friendships in Montana that they carried with them back to Spokane nine years later. Faye had many interests and talents, including traveling (throughout the US, Europe and Israel), drawing, playing the piano, arranging flowers, sewing, gardening, and cooking. Most of all, Faye was hospitable; her home was the center of her world and a reflection of who she was; a place of beauty, warmth and welcome to countless people throughout the years. Faye and George were exceptionally generous, loyal friends who were quick to support and be present for the people in their lives. They hosted many special celebrations for family and friends; they attended numerous sporting events, music recitals, birthdays, graduations, and weddings throughout the years. They could be counted on to share the highs and lows of life with the people blessed to be called their friends. They were long-time attendees of the Christian Church and Valley Real Life and served in many capacities, including as youth leaders and greeters. A new life-journey began for Faye when George passed away in 2018. His loss required many adjustments, but she made them graciously. Yet another journey began in 2019 after she was diagnosed with cancer. Throughout her treatments, she remained cheerful, optimistic and uncomplaining. She made her final journey home to her Lord and Savior at the end of October of this year. There, she was welcomed by her Heavenly Father, George, and the many family members and friends who preceded her in death. The grace with which she lived out her final days was a testimony to the hope she had of future glory in heaven because of the finished work of Jesus at the cross, in which she had placed all of her trust. She will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind. A celebration of life will be held in the near future. For more details, please email fsmemorial@yahoo.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in her honor to Cancer Care Northwest Foundation 1204 N. Vercler Rd., Ste 101, Spokane Valley, WA 99216, Hospice of Spokane 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202 or Union Gospel Mission 1224 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, 99202.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store