MATEER, Faye Ilene Faye Ilene Mateer, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Spokane Valley, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born September 6, 1933 in Olean, New York to the Rev and Mrs. Charles H. Ford. She had one brother and two sisters. Before her high school graduation from North Central High School in Spokane, in 1952, Faye had attended 10 schools from Illinois to Indiana to Missouri and finally the state of Washington. Following graduation Faye worked as a switchboard operator and secretary for Equitable Life Assurance Co. In the Spring of 1954, she met Air Force Staff Sergeant Don T. Mateer of Greensboro, NC. They were married September 12, 1954 in Spokane, WA. After the service and a few moves, they eventually settled in Spokane where they raised four children. Faye is preceded in death by her husband Don, infant daughter Robin Lee, infant son Gregory Vance, brother Blair Ford and sister Bonnie Bagley. She is survived by her sister and spouse Trynne and Dave Burgess of Spokane, WA, Her children and spouses, Tom and Cheryl Mateer of Missoula, MT, Cindy Mateer Wachtel and Keith Moore Coeur d Alene, ID, Erron and Kristine Mateer, Liberty Lake and Melinda Mateer and DeDe Brown of Spokane Valley. Faye had seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren in which she was immensely proud of as her refrigerator was loaded with their pictures. Faye loved to cook for her family and friends, and she was well known for her amazing cinnamon rolls and her "Famous Faye's Chocolate Chip Cookies". She was a gifted quilter, doll maker, toll painter as well as an avid collector of "roosters" to which her family is recipient to today. A celebration of life will be held in the spring as Mom was not a fan of the cold and snow. A special thank you to Hospice of Spokane for the care and continued support to the entire family.



