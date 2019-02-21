HOUSTON, Felicia E. (Age 69) Went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on February 15, 2019. Felicia is preceded in death by her father, Harrison Houston. She is survived by her mother Jimmie Lee Kinard and three daughters, Erica Houston, Jasmine Reese, Valerie Grasty; three sisters, Brenda Daniels Niles and her husband Renaldo Niles; Adell Kinard Porter and her husband, James Porter; and Santelia Houston; extended Jane Gregory, Jeannie Simmion, Julie Sleep and Chrissy Trent; three brothers Odell, Terrance and Steven Kinard. Five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was born in Pensacola FL. She received her teaching degree. Felica loved working and raising her children. She moved to Spokane to be closer to family. Felicia's spirit was strong and compassionate. Her strength showed through as she battled breast cancer. Through her family and friends, she will live on. The Lord received a Great Warrior. Services will be held on Monday, February 25th, 1:00pm at Mt. Zion Holiness Church, 2627 E. 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 21, 2019