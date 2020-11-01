LASSEIGNE, Felicia Mary August 2, 1966 - October 26, 2020 Felicia passed away at home after a two year battle with stage 4 cancer. A Warrior not a worrier she woke each day with love in her heart for everyone and a fierce determination to crush her disease. Born a military brat at Lackland AFB, married a military man, and was a mom to three military sons, she was a patriot to the core. She lived in over four states and two countries, she called Spokane home for over 20 years. Felicia is survived by her husband of 32 years Keith Lasseigne; sons, Benjamin, Zachary and Ryeker; grandsons Nova and Rowan the two joys of her life; daughters-in-law, Tiffany, Casey and Oliven; brothers, Gordon and Greg; sisters-in-law, Laura and Vicki, multiple nieces and nephews; her earthly angels who were by her side during her battle, Sheri, Breanna, Kellie, and Julie; the staff at Summit Cancer Center who gave us two more years; friends and strangers who prayed for her. Her faith in our Lord Jesus Christ ensures we will meet again one day but her presence here on earth will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to her most beloved charity, Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, Spokane, WA. Burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. Due to covid, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store