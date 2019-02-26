Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fern Arlene (Bracht) JOHNSTON. View Sign

JOHNSTON, Fern Arlene (Bracht) (Age 88) Much loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grand-mother, great-grandmother, friend and community volunteer. Fern Arlene Johnston, born May 25, 1930 in Lewiston, Idaho to Lester and Helma Bracht, passed away February 20, 2019 in her home in Coeur d'Alene. Fern grew up in Lewiston and attended the University of Idaho where she was in the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Fern met and dated Don and were later married at the St. Stanislaus Church in Lewiston on June 3, 1951. Don and Fern were happily married for 67 1/2 years and were blessed with a wonderful family consisting of eight children, twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Fern was active in Coeur d'Alene throughout her life. With her husband, former CDA Mayor Don, they founded and maintained a private park in downtown CDA. They planted and maintained this private park for over 25 years. Fern, in past years, was active in the St. Thomas Catholic Church, United Way, the North Idaho Museum and was a volunteer at Kootenai Hospital. Fern was an avid walker and likely accumulated enough lifetime steps to circle the globe. During the summer months she and their kids enjoyed spending many happy days at Sanders Beach. On occasion Don would join them at the beach during his lunch hour. Fern will be long remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt and friend. Fern took great pride raising their eight children. Fern loved hosting countless family events for holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries. In later years she enjoyed excursions with her adult daughters at Long Beach, WA. Fern and Don also enjoyed many road trips in their motorhome. Fern leaves a legacy of wonderful memories with everyone she knew. Fern is survived by her husband Don, children and spouses Terry, San Francisco; Lisa Wheeler, Santa Rosa, CA; Wendy and Mack Stewart, La Grande, OR; Jody and John Beck, Spokane Valley, WA; Tom and Ann Johnston, Dalton Gardens; Tami and Jody Johnson, Seattle; Tim and Marcee Johnston, Dalton Gardens; and Tina and Derek O'Sullivan, Federal Way, WA. And by her sister-in-law, Eleanor Smith , Coeur d'Alene and her niece Diane Smith, CdA. And by all their grandchildren Sara, Tani, Jeff, Ben, Leah, Jimmy, Max, Amanda, Jordan, Jake, Josh, and Tess. There will be a Viewing for Fern on Wednesday, February 27th 2-4 p.m. at English Funeral Chapel, 1133 N. 4th Street, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814 A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 919 Indiana Ave., Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814 With a burial to follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. ENGLISH FUNERAL CHAPEL has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign Fern's online memorial at www.englishfuneralchapel.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

