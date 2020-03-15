Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
(509) 328-5620
Ferne Vivian BAKER

BAKER, Ferne Vivian Ferne passed away peace-fully surrounded by family and close friends at the sweet age of 97. She joins Jim, her husband of 72 years in heaven, parents Fred and Bonnie Erickson, nine siblings and two great-grandsons. Ferne was born in Amery, WI, on July 12th and made her way out west at the age of 18. Ferne has lived around the Deer Park area most of her life. Ferne loved purses with BLING, hats, beautiful scarfs and good music to dance to. She would play her organ for anyone that would sit and listen. She was a member of the Deer Park VFW Auxiliary 3067 and loved meeting every Wednesday evening with family and friends at the Deer Park Eagles for drinks and dinner. Ferne is survived by step-daughter Dorcas (Sandy Jones) Jonesborough, TN; step-son Jerry (Cathie) Baker, Spokane, WA, James Baker Jr. Deer Park, WA, Bonnie (Bob) Cherry Goodyear, AZ and Loretta (Stan) Sicilia Deer Park, WA, and many many grand, great-grands and great-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all of mom's caregivers at Fairwood Assisted Living Memory Care, Horizon Hospice for all the loving care that was given to her this past year and a special thanks to Dr. Brett Gourley of Rockwood North Cancer Specialty Center. You were very special to her. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. Celebration of Life plans are pending. Online condolences may be shared at BallandDodd.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020
