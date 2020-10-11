Fiorenza DUVOISIN

DUVOISIN, Fiorenza (Age 91) It is with heavy hearts that we make known the death of our beloved mother, mother-in-law, sister, grand- mother and great-grand- mother. She died peacefully on a blustery Thursday after- noon surrounded by her favorite Bocelli music and the love of her family at her home in Spokane. She was born to Mariolina and Bruno Pascoletto on February 26, 1929 in Trieste, Italy. She grew up in Trieste and Rome during the second World War. She decided in 1949 that her future would be in America and became the tutor to the children of a Williams College professor and his wife who were touring Italy at the time. Arriving in Williamstown, Massachusetts she tutored, attended high school and then Skidmore College. Then in 1950 she met the love of her life, George Duvoisin, a 20-year-old Williams College student from Florida. They fell in love and were married in a simple ceremony in Vermont in June of 1951. Following college, George and Fiorenza moved to Atlanta, Georgia where George attended Emory School of Medicine and then the Army took them to Washington, D.C. and Vicenza, Italy. In 1961 the family moved to Rochester, Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic. Finally, in 1969, the family moved to Spokane where George and Fiorenza enjoyed 50 years of life together with family and friends. Her passions, in order of importance, were her husband George, her large adoring family, traveling with George, driving their fishing boat for steelhead fishing on the Clearwater River, local volunteering, especially as prop master and diction coach for local opera and musical theatre. Fiorenza was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, George and is survived by her brother Roberto Satti (Tracy), children Stephen (Debra), Marc, Robert (Yvonne), Barbara, grandchildren Gina, Jennifer (Ajay Rana), Jacqueline (Paul Holden), Natalie (Elliot Claypool), Maximillian, Nicolas, George, Marcus, Chrissy (Brent Thompson), John (Eileen), Afanasi (Allie), Fedya and great-grandchildren Sebastian, Eloise, Georgia, Sofia, Grace, Francesca, Noah, Maximillian, Emma, Roberto, Catalina, Rosie, Eli, Lainey, Terrance, Elliot, Oliver and Dimitri. A gathering of family and friends is being planned in the future to honor our beloved parents George and Fiorenza. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Providence Health Care Foundation at https://washington.providence.org/donate/providence-health-care-foundation-eastern-wa
.