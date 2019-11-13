Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fleta Elizabeth "Betty" KENNA. View Sign Service Information Telford's Chapel Of The Valley 302 9Th St Wenatchee , WA 98801 (509)-884-3561 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Cashmere First Baptist Church Cashmere , WA View Map Graveside service 12:30 PM Fairmont Memorial Park Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KENNA, Fleta Elizabeth "Betty" (Maclay, Glodt) Betty was born July 18, 1921 in a two room shack on her grandfather's ranch near Missoula, Montana where she and her older brother were raised throughout their childhood years. After living a full life, a few months beyond her 98th birthday, she passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Avalon Adult Family Home. She graduated from Montana State College. She married Army Second Lieutenant Jean Glodt in 1943. They had two children: Patricia and Michael. Jean passed away in 1970. She married Martin Kenna in 1974 and gained two adult step-children. He passed away in 2003 from pancreatic cancer. She lived in Spokane for sixty-one years. There she worked with blind children which led to her becoming a first grade teacher. She worked with the Spokane School District for 26 year. Betty was a member and former deacon of Whitworth Presbyterian Church. In 2014 she moved to Leavenworth to live with family and attended Cashmere Baptist Church. She held strongly to her love of Christ and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. She appreciated a good story, wrote poetry, was very caring, loved family, and gave generously to many charities. She was preceded in death by each of her husbands, son, Mike Glodt; brother, Bill Maclay; and two great-grand sons, Wyatt Herres (12) and Daniel Austin (3). Survivors include: daughter Patti Herres (Fred Duza); grandchildren, Jaret Herres, Bret Herres (Sarah), Brin Austin and Owen Glodt (Ashtin); four step-grandchildren; nine great-grand children and one great-great-great-grandchild. Saturday, November 16, at 1 pm will be a celebration of her life followed by a reception at Cashmere First Baptist Church, Cashmere Washington. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 18, 12:30 pm at Fairmont Memorial Park, Spokane Washington. Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, is entrusted with arrangements.

