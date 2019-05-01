Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Alberta (Andrews) HAMNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAMNER, Florence Alberta (Andrews) (Age 94) Florence Hamner passed away in Chewelah, WA on April 29, 2019 at the age of 94. Florence is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Herschel Lilburn Hamner. They were married in Bellflower, CA on October 26, 1945. They had three children. She is also predeceased by her son, Kenneth Lee Hamner and her daughter, Penny Kay Stuart. Florence is survived by her daughter, Melissa Suzanne (Jim) Hitchcock. Florence is lovingly remembered by her sister, Dorothy (Art) Martin of Spokane; grandchildren, Dawn Anderson of Fresno, CA and her children, Derek (Sierra), Ariel, Jason and Sierra; Erin (Eric) Jacobsen of Lebanon, OR and their children, Tanner, Noah and Isabella; and Shawn (Maja) Stuart of Davis, CA and their children, Koa and Hurley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 12:00pm May 2nd, 2019 at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 North Government Way, Spokane. A reception will be held at the Lincoln Heights Congregational Church on Thursday, May 2nd at 1pm.

HAMNER, Florence Alberta (Andrews) (Age 94) Florence Hamner passed away in Chewelah, WA on April 29, 2019 at the age of 94. Florence is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Herschel Lilburn Hamner. They were married in Bellflower, CA on October 26, 1945. They had three children. She is also predeceased by her son, Kenneth Lee Hamner and her daughter, Penny Kay Stuart. Florence is survived by her daughter, Melissa Suzanne (Jim) Hitchcock. Florence is lovingly remembered by her sister, Dorothy (Art) Martin of Spokane; grandchildren, Dawn Anderson of Fresno, CA and her children, Derek (Sierra), Ariel, Jason and Sierra; Erin (Eric) Jacobsen of Lebanon, OR and their children, Tanner, Noah and Isabella; and Shawn (Maja) Stuart of Davis, CA and their children, Koa and Hurley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 12:00pm May 2nd, 2019 at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 North Government Way, Spokane. A reception will be held at the Lincoln Heights Congregational Church on Thursday, May 2nd at 1pm. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close