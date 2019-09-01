Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence D. HARRIS. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

HARRIS, Florence Florence Daugherty Harris (age 85) passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Spokane WA. Florence grew up in Kennewick, WA on a farm with four other siblings. After marrying William Harris she moved to Spokane. Florence worked at Sacred Heart as a nurse until starting a family. A fulltime mother and caregiver she was an active Cub Scout den mother and supported her children's sport activities. Florence was very active in the church teaching children bible studies. Florence was said to have the most beautiful garden as she would spend hours tending to the plants and flowers. Florence enjoyed sewing and making blankets for family members. Florence would always have a hot meal on the table for her family sometimes the food was outdated so everyone learned to ask "how old is that?" A great wife, mother, grandmother and friend she will be truly missed. Florence is survived by four children: Bill Harris (Dolly), Wayne Harris, Cheryl Brower (Mike) and Larry Har ris (Dawn), brother Len (Ruth) Daugherty; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at Riplinger Funeral Home, at 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the grave site funeral to be held at 2:00 p.m. at Marshall Cemetery, 8300 West Melville Rd., Cheney, WA.

HARRIS, Florence Florence Daugherty Harris (age 85) passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Spokane WA. Florence grew up in Kennewick, WA on a farm with four other siblings. After marrying William Harris she moved to Spokane. Florence worked at Sacred Heart as a nurse until starting a family. A fulltime mother and caregiver she was an active Cub Scout den mother and supported her children's sport activities. Florence was very active in the church teaching children bible studies. Florence was said to have the most beautiful garden as she would spend hours tending to the plants and flowers. Florence enjoyed sewing and making blankets for family members. Florence would always have a hot meal on the table for her family sometimes the food was outdated so everyone learned to ask "how old is that?" A great wife, mother, grandmother and friend she will be truly missed. Florence is survived by four children: Bill Harris (Dolly), Wayne Harris, Cheryl Brower (Mike) and Larry Har ris (Dawn), brother Len (Ruth) Daugherty; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at Riplinger Funeral Home, at 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the grave site funeral to be held at 2:00 p.m. at Marshall Cemetery, 8300 West Melville Rd., Cheney, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close