HARRIS, Florence Florence Daugherty Harris (age 85) passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Spokane WA. Florence grew up in Kennewick, WA on a farm with four other siblings. After marrying William Harris she moved to Spokane. Florence worked at Sacred Heart as a nurse until starting a family. A fulltime mother and caregiver she was an active Cub Scout den mother and supported her children's sport activities. Florence was very active in the church teaching children bible studies. Florence was said to have the most beautiful garden as she would spend hours tending to the plants and flowers. Florence enjoyed sewing and making blankets for family members. Florence would always have a hot meal on the table for her family sometimes the food was outdated so everyone learned to ask "how old is that?" A great wife, mother, grandmother and friend she will be truly missed. Florence is survived by four children: Bill Harris (Dolly), Wayne Harris, Cheryl Brower (Mike) and Larry Har ris (Dawn), brother Len (Ruth) Daugherty; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at Riplinger Funeral Home, at 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the grave site funeral to be held at 2:00 p.m. at Marshall Cemetery, 8300 West Melville Rd., Cheney, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 1, 2019