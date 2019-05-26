Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Elizabeth Edlin-Veitenheimer-Link. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EDLIN-VEITENHEIMER-LINK, Florence Elizabeth (Age 86) Florence Elizabeth Edlin-Veitenheimer - Link, our beloved Nanny passed peacefully of natural causes on May 19, 2019 at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane WA. Florence (Flo) was born in South Dakota on December 7, 1932. She has also lived in Denver, Colorado, and raised her family in Spokane. Florence spent most of her adult life working as a nursing assistant, and took care of many children in her home. She was a strong woman and worked very hard in life. She was a blessing to all who knew her. Florence's favorite activities were gardening, gambling, family bingo, and spending summers picking fresh fruit on Greenbluff. She loved angels, and was always surrounded by them at home. She adored Elvis, and her family. She will be remembered for her kindness, stubbornness, her funny personality and her love for life. She never gave up, and fought until her beloved angels called her home. She will be dearly missed by everyone. Florence was survived by her Husband of 54 years, David E. Edlin; her four children, David Veitenheimer (Sherry), Theresa Veitenheimer, Curtis Edlin (Kendra), and Barbara Meehan. She has 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Florence is predeceased by her first husband Joseph Veitenheimer. Florence's ashes will be placed at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Join us for a Celebration of Life at the Greenbluff Grange Hall on Friday, June 21 at 4:00 pm. "In the arms of the Angels"

EDLIN-VEITENHEIMER-LINK, Florence Elizabeth (Age 86) Florence Elizabeth Edlin-Veitenheimer - Link, our beloved Nanny passed peacefully of natural causes on May 19, 2019 at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane WA. Florence (Flo) was born in South Dakota on December 7, 1932. She has also lived in Denver, Colorado, and raised her family in Spokane. Florence spent most of her adult life working as a nursing assistant, and took care of many children in her home. She was a strong woman and worked very hard in life. She was a blessing to all who knew her. Florence's favorite activities were gardening, gambling, family bingo, and spending summers picking fresh fruit on Greenbluff. She loved angels, and was always surrounded by them at home. She adored Elvis, and her family. She will be remembered for her kindness, stubbornness, her funny personality and her love for life. She never gave up, and fought until her beloved angels called her home. She will be dearly missed by everyone. Florence was survived by her Husband of 54 years, David E. Edlin; her four children, David Veitenheimer (Sherry), Theresa Veitenheimer, Curtis Edlin (Kendra), and Barbara Meehan. She has 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Florence is predeceased by her first husband Joseph Veitenheimer. Florence's ashes will be placed at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Join us for a Celebration of Life at the Greenbluff Grange Hall on Friday, June 21 at 4:00 pm. "In the arms of the Angels" Published in Spokesman-Review on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close