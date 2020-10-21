LUCKEY, Florence Grace (Campbell) December 1, 1925 October 14, 2020 Grace, as she preferred to be called was born in Wendel, Idaho and was preceded in death by her mother Florence Madelaine Campbell (Leininger), father Ezra Cyrus Campbell and siblings: Alfred Leslie Campbell, Eula Madelaine Campbell, Dorothy Maxine Campbell, Everett C. Campbell and Melvin James Campbell. Grace is survived by four children: Larry Edward Luckey, Gary Lynn Luckey, Marie Grace Luckey and Daniel Ernest Luckey and many grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephewOne time I had the opportunity to see some of the schoolwork which just amazed me. She was very smart and received extremely good grades. Her illustrations were beautiful and perfect and she loved to write. Grace went down many paths until she settled down with her husband Neal Edward Luckey who lived in Sandpoint then moved to Spokane to work for Auto InterUrban Bus Lines and then on to the Spokane City Lines which kept him at home more. Grace, during her childrearing years had a challenging time with Neal being gone so much. He was her only partner, friend and lover and she loved him so much. Grace was always so lonely for him. She did love her grandchildren very much and was always willing to help with food or shoes for those guys. Grace worked hard at cooking great meals for her family and kept a very clean home for everyone. I can tell you that she made an awesome potato salad. Grace's funeral will be at Heritage Funeral Home from 12:00pm to 1:00 pm a graveside service will be held at Greenwood memorial Cemetery at 1:15 pm. Due to the Covid virus, you need to do what you are most comfortable with. Larry and I will be there from noon to 2:00 pm. Our thanks to Marger Adult Family Home, Maplewood Gardens and Hospice for the exceptional care that was given to Grace in the last few years of her life.



