GUSE, Florence (Age 94) Our much beloved mother, Florence Guse, age 94, died on April 17, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Spokane Valley. Florence was born the second of eight children on September 30, 1924 to Lydia (Brandner) and Jacob Reich in Zeeland, ND. The family moved to Hamilton, MT in the midst of the Great Depression when she was 10 years old. After graduating high school she attended nursing school in Missoula, MT for a brief time but at the outbreak of WW II she left and went with her older sister to become a welder at the Kaiser Shipyards in Vancouver, WA, one of the largest shipyards in the U.S. at the time. A very small woman, she said she was sent into the tightest places of very big ships to weld. She was a true "Rosie the Riveter". Returning to the family home in Montana, she married Emil Guse on August 17, 1947 in Missoula and they remained happily married for 66 years until his death in 2013. In 1967 Emil transferred his position with the Rural Electric Association in the Bitterroot Valley and moved the family to Lewiston, ID. In 1976 he was once again transferred by the REA, this time to Potlatch, ID. Upon retirement they moved to Coeur d'Alene, ID where they resided for 30 years. Florence lived at Good Samaritan Society for her last three years. They raised five rambunctious children. Florence was the original "maker", her hands were never idle, always engaged with the next crocheting or knitting project, a good book or puttering in her garden. She was an active user of the Internet and kept up with her relatives and friends' activities with her Facebook page (she liked to 'tag' people). She also learned to text on her cell phone. She had a keen mind for all of her 94 years of life. She also made a very fine Sunday pot roast and even in her later years, an apple pie that would knock your socks off. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Emil; son, David; granddaughter, Megan; brothers, Milton and Rueben; and sister, Freida. She is survived by her children, Sharon (Geri Johnson), Judy (Rae Noritake), Barbara (Richard Pickens) and Raymond (Jeanne White); sisters, Esther, Ella, and Rosemary; and her brother, Gilmer. She leaves behind six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and scores of nieces and nephews and their children. We miss her already. She passed after a brief illness and with the knowledge that she was a child of God. She was a member of Christ The King Lutheran Church in Couer d'Alene, ID for 30 years where family and friends will celebrate her life on June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Yates Funeral Homes has been entrusted with the care of arrangements. Please visit Florence's memorial and sign her online guestbook

