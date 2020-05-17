BROCK, Florence Joy Florence Joy Brock (Crowell), age 85, joined her family in heaven on May 9, 2020. Born in Johnstown, Colorado, to Arthur and Edith Crowell in January 6, 1935, Joy moved to Priest River, Idaho in 1939. She met Don Brock in 1949 and they were married November 21, 1951. Her homes included Spokane, WA; Kinzua, OR; Priest River, ID; Oldtown, ID; Mead, WA; and Elk, WA. Hobbies included growing flowers, knitting, music, travel, and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She played rhythm guitar and had a beautiful singing voice, especially on harmonies. She enjoyed attending the Country Gospel Jamboree in Spokane and the Country Gospel in Deer Park. Joy loved the Lord and enjoyed worship services. Jesus was a big part of her life. Joy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don, her brother Clarence, her sisters Eva and Wanita, and her great-grandson, Jacob. She is survived by her son, Don (Cindy) Brock of Priest River; daughters Darla (Larry) Mason of Newport, and Melody (Rick) Podlas of Mead; ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins and lots of friends! Graveside services will be immediate family only; a celebration of life will be held at a later time. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.