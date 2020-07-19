LATTING, Florence Lee (Age 80) December 28, 1939 - July 13, 2020 In loving memory of Florence Lee Latting, born December 28, 1939, entered into Heaven July 13, 2020. Survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Kenneth Latting, her four daughters: Ramona Higgins (Curran), Brenda Hinshaw, Kathleen Lundquist, and Beverly Roche (Tom). She has nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren whom she cherished and loved dearly. She dedicated her life to serving the Lord and ministering to children. Services will held on July 22nd, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Family of Faith Community Church (1504 W. Grace Ave, Spokane WA).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store