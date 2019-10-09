Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Lee WISDOM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WISDOM, Florence Lee (Age 85) Born June 2, 1934, passed away September 18, 2019. Florence was a lifelong resident of Spokane. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, J.C. Florence is survived by her brother, George Ferguson (Shirley); four children, Debra Lundy (Robert), Barney Wisdom (Mary Shannon), Roberta Wisdom (Lance Anderson), Terri Wisdom; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Florence worked for SeaFirst Bank for many years, followed by a long volunteer career at Holy Family Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, travel, and time with her family and friends. Memorial services will be held October 18, 11:15 to 11:45 at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA 99022. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of Spokane.

