WISDOM, Florence Lee (Age 85) Born June 2, 1934, passed away September 18, 2019. Florence was a lifelong resident of Spokane. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, J.C. Florence is survived by her brother, George Ferguson (Shirley); four children, Debra Lundy (Robert), Barney Wisdom (Mary Shannon), Roberta Wisdom (Lance Anderson), Terri Wisdom; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Florence worked for SeaFirst Bank for many years, followed by a long volunteer career at Holy Family Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, travel, and time with her family and friends. Memorial services will be held October 18, 11:15 to 11:45 at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA 99022. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019