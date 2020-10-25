McCABE, Florence "Dolly" (Age 98) Born in Port Orchard, WA, in 1922, her given name was "Florence." Her father, however, started calling his only child "Dolly" when she was relatively young. With big, beautiful blue eyes, and an independent spirit, Dolly led a charmed life. Yet, she worked hard in life to achieve her dreams. Her parents were educators who encouraged her to get a college degree from Washington State College (later renamed WSU). Her degree gave her a lifelong connection to and love for all things WSU. Dolly met Wes, the love of her life, on a blind date while they were both students at WSC. Like many people of the "Greatest Generation" from WWII, they postponed their wedding until Wes returned from the war. After they married, Dolly and Wes had loads of fun together as they laughed their way through 60-plus years of marriage. Dolly was an accomplished seamstress who sewed for people out of their home for forty-some-years. That allowed her to stay home while raising their three kids. As a mother, Dolly was never a pushover ~ she was firm, fair, and fun. She challenged her children to be the best they could be with their unique talents. Work ethics instilled in her young kids lasted all three of them a lifetime. Her gusto for life, a loving and devoted husband, three children, five grandsons, and their respective spouses made for a life well lived for 98-years. Dolly finished her final years as she started the early ones, independently. Dolly lived life on her terms, in her own home, right up until the end. Dolly is survived by a son, Richard McCabe (Laguna Woods, CA), daughters, Diana Campbell (Bothell, WA), and Carol Adams (Fort Collins, CO) and their respective spouses, Maureen, Curt, and Ron. Dolly and Wes welcomed the spouses into the McCabe family with the same "unconditional" love and acceptance they held for their own children. Dolly was beyond proud of her grandsons (Bryan (fiancée, Katelyn) and Brett (fiancée, Maria) Campbell, and Bryce Adams. From the time they were babies until they grew up to be upstanding adults, she loved getting updates about what and how they were doing; and she couldn't wait to visit in person whenever the opportunity presented itself. Dolly was known and loved by many people. WSU Alumni and staff. CMS. Sunnycreek. YMCA Silver Sneakers. Yoke's Essential Workers (Cheney-Spokane Rd). And many others Dolly met through the seven decades she made Spokane home. There is NO service planned. Please, NO flowers. Dolly gave generously to WSU sports programs (so if you want to honor her life with a small donation to WSU sports, that would make her smile - Go Cougs!)



