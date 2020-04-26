|
HERDA, Florian J. Florian John Herda passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home in Spokane Valley at the age of 88. A celebration of life is planned July 30, 2020, pending the pandemic. A Mass and inurnment will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church at a future date. Born December 14, 1931 Lonsdale, Minnesota, he married Judith Van Camp in Towner, North Dakota July 30, 1955. Moved to Spokane Valley in 1962. Florian was a dedicated member of his church, the Knights of Columbus, and active with the Boy Scouts of America. Survived by wife Judith; sons Timothy, Jeffrey, Gregory (Rhea Devera), Jeremy, David (Valerie), and Daniel (Stephen Mellander); 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters Adeline Cleasby -Winter Park, FL, Bernice "Bea" (Vladimir) Rukavina -Minnetonka, MN, Rita Herda -Faribault, MN, Lois Kelly -Navarre, FL; sisters-in-law Elaine Herda -Faribault and Edith Wagar -Towner, ND; many nieces and nephews. Special thanks for the kindness of many friends and parishioners and Hospice of Spokane. Memorial gifts may be directed to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, St. John Vianney Catholic Church/School, Catholic Charities.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 26, 2020