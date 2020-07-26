HERDA, Florian John (Age 88) Florian John Herda passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home in Spokane Valley at the age of 88. A memorial Mass and followed by the inurnment will be held at 10AM on August 1, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in the Spokane Valley. Everyone attending will be wearing masks and socially distancing. Born December 14, 1931 in the Czech community of Lonsdale, Minnesota, Florian married Judith Van Camp in Towner, North Dakota July 30, 1955, and the family moved to the Spokane Valley in 1962. Florian was a dedicated member of his church, the Knights of Columbus, and active with the Boy Scouts of America. He had an active life and loved both indoor and outdoor activities. His favorite times were spent with family and friends holding barbecues, yard games, walking, camping, hiking, bare-foot water skiing, bicycling, gardening, fishing, hunting, card games, cribbage, billiards, and astronomy. He enjoyed attending sporting events, coaching, and competing in live sports like baseball and tennis, and was an avid bowler. In later years, he loved to golf as well as contributing to local casinos. Throughout his life, he made family his priority, as a son, husband, brother, cousin, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Survived by wife Judith; sons Timothy, Jeffrey, Gregory (Rhea Devera), Jeremy, David (Valerie), and Daniel (Stephen Mellander); nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters Adeline Cleasby -Winter Park, FL, Bernice "Bea" (Vladimir) Rukavina-Minnetonka, MN, Rita Herda-Faribault,MN, Lois Kelly-Navarre, FL; sisters-in-law Elaine Herda-Faribault and Edith Wagar-Towner, ND; many nieces and nephews. Special thanks for the kindness of many friends and parishioners and Hospice of Spokane. Memorial gifts may be directed to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, St. John Vianney Catholic Church/School, Catholic Charities.



