MORASCH, Floyd Alfred (Age 97) Floyd Alfred Morasch passed away from this life on May 20, 2020 at 97 years old. He was born January 21, 1923 on the family farm in Endicott, WA, the seventh of 12 children born to Adam V. and Mary Elizabeth (Gerlitz) Morasch. He attended schools in Endicott and graduated in 1942. He worked on the family farm and met a young lady from St. John named Joyce Schreiber. They courted and were married on November 12, 1950 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Endicott. Together they farmed in the St. John area until retirement in 1990. Upon retiring they lived in St. John where Floyd helped with his nephews' farming and also helping a local handyman doing small projects on homes in the St. John area. He was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Endicott his entire life, being baptized, confirmed, and married in the church. Floyd served on the church council numerous times and was always available to help with repairs that were needed. During retirement, Floyd and Joyce traveled throughout the United States on tours. They enjoyed visits to the northeast for fall colors, Alaska, numerous national parks, and to Sweden. Their favorite places to visit though, were Kettle falls, WA and Hermiston, OR to spend time with their children and grandchildren. Floyd and Joyce were blessed with three children, one of whom died in infancy; son Jim and daughter-in-law Marilyn Morasch of Hermiston, OR and daughter Kathy and son-in-law Rod Dupuis of Kettle Falls, WA. They were grandparents to five children: Aubree Dupuis of Spokane; Evan (Paola) Dupuis of El Paso, TX; Garin (Kharissa) Dupuis of Colville, WA; Sara Morasch of Spokane, WA; and Joni (Brad) Bailey of Spokane, WA. Floyd was also blessed with two great-granddaughters, Madison and Naomi, whom he thoroughly enjoyed getting to hear about and see. His face would light up when they were around. He is also survived by one brother-in-law, Bob Bafus of Clarkston, WA, two sisters-in-law, Bev Morasch of Spokane and Myrna Morasch of Endicott, and numerous nieces and nephews. Floyd was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years; his parents; brothers Adam Jr., Walt, Clyde, Raymond and Randall; sisters Esther, Leah, Margaret, Lucille, Ruth and Alice; and an infant son Steven Floyd. A private graveside service will take place at the Endicott Cemetery. A larger memorial will be announced once conditions allow in Endicott. Memorial donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Endicott. On-line condolences can be made at www.bruningfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 28, 2020.