HAMMOND, Floyd William (Age 70) Floyd Hammond passed away in his sleep on September 16, 2020 at home in Spokane. Floyd was born at St. Luke's Hospital on June 2, 1950 to Jack and Betty Hammond. Floyd graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1968 and later from Western Washington University. He worked for many years for the Washington Department of Labor and Industries. Growing up, his passions were hunting and fishing, along with developing an uncanny recall of sports trivia. While in high school, he ran successfully on the cross-country team. Floyd married Rhonda Hall in 1976 and they later divorced. They had three daughters. Floyd is survived by his children, Brenda Hammond, Marilyn Yearian, and Lisa Hammond; his son-in-law, Jason Yearian; grandsons Jackson and Jacob; and his brother Doug (Betsy). A celebration of his life is planned for a later date. Contributions in his memory can be made to Spokane's Union Gospel Mission or Catholic Charities; both provided merciful support in his later years.



