Francene J. BENNETT
1926 - 2020
BENNETT, Francene J. Francene J. (Pauly) Bennett was born July 31, 1926 in Walla Walla, WA to Morton and Clara Pauly. She passed away September 22, 2020 in Spokane at the age of 94. She was a graduate of Walla Walla High School and Eastern Washington University. Francene was a former teacher and librarian for Spokane School District #81. She was a member of Eastern Star and Tawanka Alumni Association. Her early years of teaching 4th grade began at Franklin, Garland, and Arlington Elementary Schools. Later she was a librarian at Arlington Elementary. Francene enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She was an excellent cook who would make sure everyone was enjoying themselves and that no one went away hungry. She was a very caring, kind, loving, and wonderful mother and grandmother (Bama). She will truly be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Vernon H. Bennett and her sister Maxine (Pauly) Krom. Survivors include her son, Randall Bennett (Dawn) of Mead; daughter Melody Bennett Carrothers of Spokane; four grandchildren Christopher (Dianna), Kale (Rhyanne), Katie (Justin), Ben (Janae) and seven great-grandchildren. No service will be held at her request.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 4, 2020.
