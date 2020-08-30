LENOUE, Frances A. (Age 94) Frances Ann (Devlin) Lenoue was born on July 12, 1926 to Andrew and Mercedes Devlin at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA. Frances passed away peacefully at home on August 14, 2020, lovingly surrounded by family. Frances was preceded in death by her adoring husband of over 60 years, Dr. Philip A. Lenoue Sr., her eldest daughter Mary Frances Lenoue-Sorenson, and her siblings Dr. Andrew Devlin and Rosemary (Devlin) Bippes. Frances is survived by her children, Nannette C. Lenoue-Guze of Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Dr. Philip A. Lenoue Jr. (Mary Moloney) of Spokane, and Sarah A. Lenoue of Bellevue, WA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Daniel (Cherri), Philip III (Lindsy), Jacques, Michelle, Meghan (Nic), Nick, Laura, Joe (Aurora), Andrew, and Rose; as well as four great-granddaughters, Lainey and Capri (Philip/Lindsy), Marissa (Meghan/Nic), Poppy (Joe/Aurora) and many nieces and nephews. Frances grew up in the Gonzaga University neighborhood attending St. Aloysius Grade School and Holy Names Academy. From a young age she exhibited strong leadership skills, an unwavering commitment to her Catholic Faith, and a personal obligation to community service. She took dance lessons and after years of training became an accomplished ballerina and professional dancer. Frances was a gifted athlete and played every sport available to women at St. Al's and Holy Names Academy before earning a double sports scholarship to the University of Washington. She became a proud Husky and joined the Phi Mu Sorority remaining a lifelong, active member. Her time at UW was cut short when her father became ill and she was needed at home to help financially. She quickly secured a telephone operator job with Bell Telephone Company thanks to one of her many strengths, the "gift of gab." In 1946, Frances became re-acquainted with her childhood classmate, Phil Lenoue. They fell in love and were married on September 4th, 1948 at St. Aloysius Church. When people asked Phil if they dated in high school, he'd reply, "No, but I always had my eye on her." As newlyweds, they moved to Chicago for two years while Phil completed his Optometric training. Frances loved Chicago and worked in a sales position at Marshall Field's Department Store in the heart of the city. Returning to the Northwest, they moved to Colville where they lived for 13 years and had four children. Dedicated to their faith, they wanted them to receive a Catholic education so relocated the family to Spokane in 1963. From the time their youngest was in school until they retired, Frances worked alongside Phil in his Optometric practice, managing the front office and visiting with patients. Living her commitment to faith and community service, Frances was active in many local service organizations including past President and member of the St. Aloysius Altar Society and Guild, past President and member of the Greater Gonzaga Guild and Jesuit Auxiliary, Lady Lion's Club member, and board member at St. Margaret's Shelter. In addition, she and Phil served as joint Chairpersons for St. Aloysius Grade School's 75 Year and 100 Year Celebrations. From 19802004, Frances and Phil sat behind the team bench at GU basketball games. They loudly cheered the players then joyfully worked the crowd at the Bulldog Club halftime social. Frances loved celebrating her Irish heritage and her family. She never missed a sporting event, school program, concert, graduation, holiday, or birthday for her children or grandchildren. Alzheimer's tried to take her memory, but her passions remained to the end. She loved tapping her fingers to the beat of music, happy hours with her son, daughter-in-law, and their children, eating chocolates, and rooting for Gonzaga. Frances was able to stay at home for the final eleven years of her life thanks to the love and sacrifice of Phil Jr., his wife Mary, and their amazing children and caregivers, aka "grandma's roommates," Phil III, Jacques, Michelle, Nick, Laura, Joe, Andrew, and Rose. A Mass of Christian Burial will held on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at 11AM at St. Aloysius Catholic Church followed by Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to the Pandemic, Mass will be family only but the service will be live streamed at stalschurch.org
, scroll to "Watch Video" at time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names, 5915 South Regal Street, Suite 308, Spokane, WA 99223. To leave an online condolence to the Lenoue family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
