McGINN, Frances Christine "Chris" October 22,1946 - February 17, 2019 Our 52.8 year honeymoon came to an abrupt end February 17 when my beloved bride, Chris, left this world suddenly, and went straight to heaven. She valiantly battled, and lost, to a mysterious, nagging, stomach problem after way too many months of medical diagnoses, praying and hoping for, if not a cure, then blessed relief. Her beautiful body gave up the struggle and she died suddenly. Peace was restored, just not in the way we had hoped. Husband, Jerry, sons, Brian (Liz) and Shane (Kara), grandchildren Madeline, Dylan, Bo, Molly, Maggie, Taran, Abby and Cyrus, survive, and we are doing our best to adjust to life without our rock. The holes in our hearts are huge. The vacuum looks permanent. We know time will one day be our friend once more. But for now, numbness and sorrow seems to be our daily diet. One, big, consolation, is the knowledge that Chris is in heaven. She is safe and well and no longer suffering. We wanted relief for her more than anything and we're thankful for that. Chris had a full life of giving, helping others, especially grandchildren. She made them clothes, had a special relationship with each one, was a five-star cook who developed recipes and served them often both at home and at the family cabin at Diamond Lake. For decades. In her spare time, Chris, who was a CPA, worked for two accounting firms for several years until she and Jerry became founding partners in the family-owned Kinko's Copies Centers in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, and Alberta, Canada. Jerry had been Bureau Manager for United Press International in Spokane and worked with UPI in Olympia and San Francisco before starting Kinko's in Spokane. Our hope now, is that our beloved Chris, with God's blessing, has reunited with her parents, Jerome and Virna, her grandparents, her in-laws, Catherine and Richard McGinn, and her beloved brother- in-law, Dick McGinn, who died recently. Chris is survived by her loving sister Marie (George) Mabee, and her beloved brother, Vincent (Glenda) Voelker, her best friends since childhood, Candace Irvin-Henderson, Rick (Jean) Gasperino and Sandy Simpson; beloved cousin Julie Voelker-Oriard, and dozens of much-loved Voelker relatives and cousins. Also surviving are in-laws Art and Kerry McGinn, Spokane; Judygirl McGinn, Athens, OH; Joe and Jeanne McGinn, Post Falls, ID: and John McGinn, Seattle, along with dozens of beloved nieces and nephews, all of whom she cherished right up to the end. God bless them, everyone. Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Aloysius Church at 1 p.m. on March 2. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Augustines Church.

