WEISHAAR, Frances Delores Frances Delores (Cook) Weishaar was born to Alex and Marie (Kissler) Cook in Odessa, Washington on May 21, 1928. She passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord on February 18, 2020 in her beloved community of Odessa. Frances grew up on the family farm during the Great Depression with her brothers Lavene and Delbert. As an adept pupil in the Odessa Schools, she graduated from high school in 1946 as the class Salutatorian. Two years later, Frances married the love of her life for 61 years, Maurey Weishaar. Together they built a successful farming business while raising three children, Judy, Terrie and Tom. Frances was active in the church, schools and community volunteering and lending a hand wherever needed. Some of her contributions were directing the Sunday School music program, singing in the church choir, and performing special music in a trio with Delbert and Delores Cook. She was also involved with the leadership in Brownie Scouts, 4-H, and Boy Scouts. Frances was gifted in many areas of creative expression. Her personal interests included: cooking, baking, sewing, playing the piano, singing harmony, painting, sculpting clay, ceramics and making beautiful porcelain dolls. Her artistic talent especially came in handy whenever there was a need for planning and/or decorating for special events. She worked as a housewife was continual and rigorous, yet she pursued her duties with vigor. Along with being the accountant for the family business, she also worked at the Corner Drug Store and established a local business with her dear friend, Eleanor Schorzman. The Ceramic Haus for many years provided the community with a lively, artistic environment for the creation of "treasures" and friendly camaraderie with each other. The Ceramic Haus also made all of the authentic German beer steins for the Chamber of Commerce to sell at the annual Deutschesfest. Over time, increasing dementia challenged Frances' abilities and creative gifts like no other. She battled the disease with unwavering grace and dignity every step of the way, gaining countless new friends and supporters who witnessed her courage and strength. On her behalf, a great thank you is extended to Touchmark Memory Care (Devonshire), Odessa Memorial Healthcare Center and personal caregivers: Sharon, Lynn, Billene and P.J. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice; daughter, Judy; and brother, Lavene. Survivors include: brother Delbert Cook; daughter Terrie; son Tom (Debbie); granddaughter, Toni Jean (Steven) Stanford; great-grandchildren, Cody (Alex) Stanford, Tanner (Carley) Stanford, Shyanna Stanford, Josie Stanford, Jase Stanford and great-great grandson, Hesston (Cody-Alex) Stanford; grandson, Traig (Carmen) Weishaar; grandchildren, Tori Weishaar, Pilot Weishaar, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Celebration will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Odessa, Washington. Interment will be at 10:00 am at the Odessa Cemetery followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 am at the Heritage Church in Odessa, Washington, with Pastor Hayashi, officiating. If choosing, a memorial can be sent to Heritage Church, (PO Box 509, Odessa, WA 99159), the Odessa Memorial Healthcare Foundation (PO Box 368, Odessa, WA 99159), or to any other charity, of choice. Fond memories of expression and sympathy made be shared at

