Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114

WHITE, Frances Eunice (Donohoe) Frances Eunice (Donohoe) White, a longtime resident of Richland, West Richland, and Spokane, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Frances was born in Realitos, Texas, on November 4, 1919, to Raymond Dace and Evelyn Ruth (Wittmann) Donohoe. Frances was married to Norman Eugene White on February 18, 1949, in Kennewick, Washington. Norman and Frances spent a loving life together until Norman's passing in 2010. They had three children: Shawn Raymond, Bryon Robert, and Cheryl Eunice. After graduating from Falfurrias (Texas) High School in 1937, she began her career as a secretary. She worked for the superintendent of schools in Falfurrias, and during World War II, worked at Kelly Field in San Antonio. After arriving in Washington, she worked many years for the Atomic Energy Commission, Central United and Northwest United Protestant churches in Richland, at Spokane's Sacred Heart Medical Center, and for other employers in Spokane as a "Kelly Girl." Even when she was in her nineties, she wished she could still work and could not imagine why anyone would want to retire. Those who knew her well knew she was devoted to her family and could be loving, funny, sarcastic, sentimental, and impatient. She was smart and had a sharp mind. She loved to cook, read, play cards, and do puzzles of all sorts. Frances, an avid walker, also loved to garden, travel, and keep up with current events. She voted in every election since she came of age and was a part of the gallon club for blood donations. Frances fought hard to stay with us to celebrate her centennial. In the end, though, multiple infections and trouble swallowing sapped her strength and her tired heart gave out. Frances joins family and friends who have gone before her, including her mother and father; husband Norman; son Shawn; sisters Marion Ruth (Donohoe)

