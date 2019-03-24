Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Helen KING. View Sign

KING, Frances Helen (Age 87) March 13, 1931 - March 9, 2019 Frances Helen King passed away in Spokane on March 9, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Shelton, WA fourth of seven children to Arvid and Alvena Johnson and is survived by two daughters, Barbara Safranek and Marlys Nunez, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her sister Esther Cunningham and brother Haldane Johnson. Frances was valedictorian of Shelton High and went on to graduate from Seattle Pacific University in Nursing. Frances married the Rev. Carl Joseph King in 1953 and was a supportive pastor's wife following Carl to Chicago, Bellingham, San Diego, Spokane and Yakima. She also pursued a career in nursing, including several years at Deaconess Hospital in the late 1960s - early 1970s. She loved the domestic arts - a talented baker, seamstress and quilter, and created gardens everywhere she went. Frances navigated a long decline with Alzheimers, the last six years in Memory Care at Rockwood Retirement, but never lost her gratitude and appreciation for those around her. Love and faithfulness were written on her heart to the end.

