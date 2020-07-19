DOMPIER, Fran (Age 93) Frances Irene McDonald Dompier was born in Wenatchee, WA to Frances and Ollie McDonald on January 9, 1927. Her final day was in Hospice care at home on July 13, 2020. Fran grew up near Okanogan, WA on an apple ranch. She graduated at the top of her class from Okanogan High School in 1945 and earned a letter all four years in volleyball, basketball, softball, and hiking. Many lifelong friendships have remained over all these years. She loved music (having a very talented mother in music) and played clarinet and saxophone in the swing band. She worked in a dance band and apple orchards to earn money. Fran went on to attend WSU, earning a teaching degree in 1949. A week after graduating from college she married Lenn Dompier and they raised three children, all of whom she adored. The family lived in Dayton, Pomeroy, Cheney, Colville, and Davenport. Fran taught for two years in Colville and after settling in Davenport, spent the rest of her teaching career there. She devoted herself to and dearly loved teaching and her 4th grade students. Fran's hobbies included reading, dancing, swimming, music, and travel. Yuma, AZ was her 2nd home where she and Lenn enjoyed dancing twice a week with their friends, dining out, and playing cards. Fran is preceded in death by her sister Helen Jean Elliott, brother Jack McDonald, and granddaughter Rachel. She is survived by her husband of 71 years Lenn; children David (Cathy), Greg (Kathy), Ann (Craig Sweat); her four grandchildren Chad (Elizabeth), Kori, Cody (Samantha), and Skyler (Lauren); six great-grandchildren Blake, Keegan, Audrey, Taylor, Juniper, and Cohen. Fran was happiest when spending time with her family and friends and will be remembered for her faithful friendship and devotion to her family. She often shared what a wonderful long life she lived and how fortunate she was to have a loving family and so many close friends. Private family services will be held at a later date.



