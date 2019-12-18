Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Irene "Sally" NOYES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NOYES, Frances Irene "Sally" Sally passed away on December 9, 2019. She was born to Gertrude (Prichard) and Richard Fields in Sidney, Montana. A happy childhood was had growing up in a large family in Libby, Montana. Sally moved to Spokane to attend Kinman Business University when she met the love of her life Joe, married and began a family. She worked for an attorney and the insurance industry before her long career as an executive secretary at Jacklin Seed. Sally loved summers on Lake Pend d'Oreille fishing, voraciously reading, knitting and socializing with friends. Her sassy attitude, great sense of humor and fun made her easy to love. Sally was kind, generous and thoughtful. She made a mean sugar cookie and was known for her Swedish flatbread. She leaves behind two daughters Amy Noyes (Brian Bracken) and Molly Spradley (Michael). She loved her grandchildren Elizabeth (Spradley) Regalado (Eric), Samuel Spradley and great-grandchildren Ethan and Emery Regalado. A celebration of her life will take place before interment at Pines Cemetery, Spokane Valley, WA on December 20, 2019 at 1 pm.

