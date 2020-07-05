CHARTIER, Frances Jean Frances Jean Chartier of Spokane, WA passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Loving wife of Richard (deceased), mother of three children: Barb (Danny), Michael (Michele), and David (Jessi). Survived by sister Marilyn Zeitz (Gilbert - deceased), and brother Don Meylor (Donna).Loving grandmother of Joseph (Joey) Chartier. Further survived by many nieces, nephews and many friends. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she then moved to Brookfield, Wisconsin when she married Richard in 1964. It was during those years while raising a family that she taught herself a variety of lifelong skills that she would later excel and be known for including cooking and baking. Fran and Richard moved to Spokane Valley, Washington in 2002, where she spent the rest of her life. Fran loved to laugh, the Wisconsin State Fair, peonies, begonias, knitting, and a newfound taste for Mojitos. The family wants to thank her friends and neighbors for everything they did for her throughout the years, along with the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital. To share your memories of Fran or to leave your condolences to the family, visit: HennesseyValley.com