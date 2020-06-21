NIKULA, Frances Miriam (Boardman) Frances Nikula passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. She was born Frances Miriam Boardman on August 5, 1927. Frances was the daughter of English immigrants whose father worked in the coal mines in Roslyn, Washington. Her mother passed away when she was only five but she lived a memorable life under the loving care of her father and big brother, Leonard. From High School, Frances moved to Seattle to study Cosmetology. While there, and just after WWII, Frances and some co-workers attended a dance where she met a young sailor named John, who was stationed in Seattle. John asked Frances for a dance. That dance was the start of 67 years together, until John's passing in 2013. Frances led a humble but grand life. Family was first and friends were many. She had a true spiritualistic view of all that mattered. She and John raised three children- Michael (Kelly), Robyn (Sam), and Rex (Phyllis). She was so proud of her nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. We will miss our Mom and Grandma and all the good times we had as a family- all the music, campfires, card playing, boating, holidays, dancing. Thank you for being our Mother and for all the love you gave our children as well to their children. We all know that you and Dad have waited more than seven years to resume that Dance. Private services will be held for Frances at Heritage Funeral Home in Spokane. (508 N. Government Way) at 1:00 pm. Heartfelt thanks to the many caregivers at Orchard Crest Retirement Home. They tended to her lovingly. We also give a special thanks to Horizon Hospice for their comfort and care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Horizon Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store